High school basketball is happening today in Richmond, Virginia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christchurch School at The Steward School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18

5:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Conference: VISAA Division 2

VISAA Division 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at John Marshall High School