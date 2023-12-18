The Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this season's Famous Toastery Bowl, where they will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game kicks off at 2:30 PM ET on December 18, 2023, airing on ESPN from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup in this article.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Old Dominion Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Old Dominion (-2.5) 55.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Old Dominion (-2.5) 54.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Western Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

