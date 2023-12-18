The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs hitting the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion is averaging 350.8 yards per game offensively this season (95th in the FBS), and is allowing 386.2 yards per game (76th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Western Kentucky is posting 29.8 points per game (53rd-ranked). It ranks 87th in the FBS defensively (28.2 points given up per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 catches for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey has hauled in 29 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,317 yards on 61.4% passing while collecting 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young has carried the ball 96 times for 477 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has collected 310 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has collected 75 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 963 (80.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 109 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has recorded 436 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Easton Messer's 48 targets have resulted in 35 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

