The Old Dominion Monarchs are only 2.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 55.5 is set for the contest.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky game info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky statistical matchup

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (59th) 386.2 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (113th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (79th) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (2nd)

Old Dominion leaders

In 12 games for the Monarchs, Grant Wilson has led the way with 2,026 yards (168.8 yards per game) while compiling 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

Wilson has been generating offense on the ground, as he's rushed for 166 yards (1.4 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Keshawn Wicks has piled up 551 rushing yards (5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs' air attack has been helped by the receiving ability of Wicks, who has grabbed 13 balls (on 13 targets) for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Kadarius Calloway has assisted the Monarchs' offense by rushing for 594 yards (49.5 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Calloway has grabbed eight balls on 10 targets for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,317 yards (276.4 per game), completing 61.4% of his throws, with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

In 12 games, Malachi Corley has 75 catches for 963 yards (80.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Elijah Young has run for 477 yards (39.8 per game) and three TDs.

Young also has 17 catches for 183 yards and two TDs.

