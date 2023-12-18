Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Northampton, Virginia today? We have the information below.
Northampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northampton High School at Sussex Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Sussex, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
