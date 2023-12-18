Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Montgomery, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blacksburg High School at Giles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Pearisburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
