Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Loudoun, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodgrove High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Leesburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Champe High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School - Ashburn at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
