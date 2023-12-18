Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, the Sacramento Kings (15-9) heads into a home matchup with Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (4-21) at Golden 1 Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|905.8
|1052.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|36.2
|43.9
|Fantasy Rank
|13
|31
Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- The Wizards' -245 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.4 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 126.2 per outing (30th in league).
- The 39.3 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the NBA, 10.1 fewer than the 49.4 its opponents pull down.
- The Wizards connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9. They shoot 35.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 36.8%.
- Washington forces 13.9 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.9 (21st in NBA).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Domantas Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.3 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- The Kings score 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento records 43.9 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.
- The Kings hit 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (16th in the NBA). They are making 3.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 37.4%.
- Sacramento has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (15th in NBA play) while forcing 13.4 (15th in the league).
Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Kyle Kuzma
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-9
|-1.3
|Usage Percentage
|31.3%
|21.8%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.6%
|62.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|10.4%
|19.4%
|Assist Pct
|22.3%
|29.6%
