On Monday, the Sacramento Kings (15-9) heads into a home matchup with Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (4-21) at Golden 1 Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 905.8 1052.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.2 43.9 Fantasy Rank 13 31

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 47% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards' -245 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.4 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 126.2 per outing (30th in league).

The 39.3 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the NBA, 10.1 fewer than the 49.4 its opponents pull down.

The Wizards connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9. They shoot 35.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 36.8%.

Washington forces 13.9 turnovers per game (10th in league) while committing 13.9 (21st in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis averages 18.5 points, 12.3 boards and 7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings score 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in the league) for a +13 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento records 43.9 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.

The Kings hit 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (16th in the NBA). They are making 3.4 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12 per game while shooting 37.4%.

Sacramento has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (15th in NBA play) while forcing 13.4 (15th in the league).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -9 -1.3 Usage Percentage 31.3% 21.8% True Shooting Pct 55.6% 62.2% Total Rebound Pct 10.4% 19.4% Assist Pct 22.3% 29.6%

