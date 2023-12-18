The Sacramento Kings (15-9) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (4-21) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and MNMT

NBCS-CA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Wizards vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 126 - Wizards 112

Wizards vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 11.5)

Kings (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-13.7)

Kings (-13.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Kings (14-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 10.3% more often than the Wizards (12-13-0) this year.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 54.2% of the time this season (13 out of 24), less often than Washington's games have (16 out of 25).

The Kings have a .647 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-6) this season, better than the .130 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (3-20).

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are ninth in the league on offense (116.4 points scored per game) and worst on defense (126.2 points conceded).

On the glass, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.3 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (49.4 per game).

This season the Wizards are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 27.8 per game.

At 13.9 turnovers committed per game and 13.9 turnovers forced, Washington is 21st and 10th in the NBA, respectively.

At 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from downtown, the Wizards are 18th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

