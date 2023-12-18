Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 112-108 loss to the Suns (his most recent action) Poole put up 14 points and four assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Poole, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.9 16.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.6 Assists 4.5 3.6 3.9 PRA -- 23.1 23.1 PR -- 19.5 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Kings

Poole is responsible for attempting 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

He's put up 6.1 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.9 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have given up 116.6 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 22nd in the league, allowing 27.1 per game.

The Kings allow 12 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 19 8 3 2 2 1 0 4/28/2023 26 7 0 1 1 0 2 4/26/2023 23 10 3 6 1 1 2 4/23/2023 26 22 2 4 2 0 1 4/20/2023 28 16 5 4 1 0 3 4/17/2023 16 4 3 1 0 0 1 4/15/2023 22 17 1 3 2 1 0 4/7/2023 19 8 3 5 0 0 0 11/13/2022 20 18 3 1 3 0 1 11/7/2022 22 2 1 3 0 0 0 10/23/2022 27 24 0 4 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.