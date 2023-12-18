The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) face the George Mason Patriots (8-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

George Mason Players to Watch

Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nekhu Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina Players to Watch

Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 4.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

