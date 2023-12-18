Monday's game at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) matching up with the George Mason Patriots (8-1) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 win for East Carolina, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Patriots' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 77-30 victory over Mount St. Mary's.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

George Mason vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 65, George Mason 64

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots defeated the No. 145-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Marshall Thundering Herd, 84-77, on November 9, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

George Mason has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 145) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 174) on November 15

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 222) on November 12

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 274) on November 26

83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 290) on November 18

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

13.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Zahirah Walton: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Nekhu Mitchell: 7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taylor Jameson: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots are outscoring opponents by 19 points per game, with a +171 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (57th in college basketball) and give up 58.3 per outing (75th in college basketball).

The Patriots are scoring more points at home (80.8 per game) than away (74.6).

George Mason allows 59.3 points per game at home, and 57.6 on the road.

