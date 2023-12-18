Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Fredericksburg, Virginia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King George High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chancellor High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
