Corey Kispert plus his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 112-108 loss to the Suns, Kispert had six points.

In this article we will break down Kispert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.2 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 1.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15.1 15.2 PR -- 13.6 13.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kispert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Kings

Kispert has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Kispert's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Wizards average the ninth-most possessions per game with 105.9.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings have allowed 27.1 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Corey Kispert vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 30 13 5 3 3 0 0 12/23/2022 26 9 4 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.