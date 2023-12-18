Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Chesapeake, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocean Lakes High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
