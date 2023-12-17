The Phoenix Suns (13-12) play the Washington Wizards (4-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Deni Avdija of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, MNMT2

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards won their most recent game versus the Pacers, 137-123, on Friday. Kyle Kuzma starred with 31 points, and also had five boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 31 5 4 1 0 4 Jordan Poole 30 4 8 1 0 3 Corey Kispert 23 1 1 1 1 3

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Avdija provides 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards get 17 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

The Wizards receive 11.2 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 3 boards and 5.1 assists.

Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 68.8% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.8 5.9 4.5 0.3 0.6 2.2 Tyus Jones 12 3.8 5.4 1.1 0.5 1.1 Daniel Gafford 9.5 6.1 2.3 0.6 2.2 0 Deni Avdija 10.6 5.6 4.8 0.4 0.3 0.6 Jordan Poole 15.2 2.2 3.5 0.8 0.2 1.3

