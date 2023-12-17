How to Watch the Wizards vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (4-20) aim to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on December 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Wizards vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Wizards vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Suns vs Wizards Injury Report
|Suns vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Wizards Prediction
|Suns vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Washington is 3-13 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.
- The Wizards average just 2.6 more points per game (116.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.2).
- Washington has put together a 3-11 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Wizards are scoring more points at home (117.5 per game) than away (116.2). But they are also allowing more at home (128) than on the road (125.9).
- Washington is conceding more points at home (128 per game) than on the road (125.9).
- At home the Wizards are picking up 29.1 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.1).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
