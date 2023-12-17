Take a look at the injury report for the Washington Wizards (4-20), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Wizards prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (13-12) at Footprint Center on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Wizards' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 137-123 victory over the Pacers. In the Wizards' win, Kyle Kuzma led the team with 31 points (adding five rebounds and four assists).

Wizards vs Suns Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Landry Shamet SG Out Rib 8.3 1.4 1.5 Johnny Davis SG Out Calf 3.1 1.4 0.4 Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5.0 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4.0 1.3 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Eric Gordon: Out (Leg), Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Josh Okogie: Out (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

AZFamily and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.