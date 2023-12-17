Wizards vs. Suns December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (13-11) square off against the Washington Wizards (3-20) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and MNMT2.
Wizards vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, MNMT2
Wizards Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gets the Wizards 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones is putting up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is draining 50.2% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in league).
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant puts up 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.2 points, 9.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.
- Devin Booker averages 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.
- Eric Gordon posts 14.2 points, 2 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Wizards vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Wizards
|115.1
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|113.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|127
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
