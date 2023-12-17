The Washington Wizards (4-20) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (13-12) after dropping four road games in a row. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

AZFamily and MNMT2 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Wizards vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-12.5) 244.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-12.5) 245 -820 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Suns Additional Info

Wizards vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 114.2 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Wizards' -241 scoring differential (being outscored by 10 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.8 points per game (ninth in NBA) while giving up 126.8 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams average 232.2 points per game combined, 12.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 241 points per game combined, 3.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Washington has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 24.5 -111 23.3 Jordan Poole 17.5 -115 17.0 Deni Avdija 11.5 -111 11.8 Tyus Jones 11.5 -125 11.2 Daniel Gafford 10.5 -118 10.0

Wizards and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Suns +700 +325 -

