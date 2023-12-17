Sunday's game between the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) and Longwood Lancers (2-7) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 75-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored William & Mary, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Tribe lost their last outing 75-56 against JMU on Thursday.

William & Mary vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 75, Longwood 62

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe defeated the Florida International Panthers in a 59-57 win on November 26. It was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Tribe are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 231) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 332) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 346) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 18 PTS, 46.7 FG%

18 PTS, 46.7 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Kayla Rolph: 7.9 PTS, 51 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

7.9 PTS, 51 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Beckwith: 4.9 PTS, 45.9 FG%

4.9 PTS, 45.9 FG% Cassidy Geddes: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe's -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (234th in college basketball).

The Tribe are averaging 64 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.2 more points than they're averaging in road games (61.8).

In home games, William & Mary is ceding five more points per game (71.3) than on the road (66.3).

