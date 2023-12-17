The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.

The Keydets put up 9.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (61.2).

VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it scores 59.2.

In 2023-24 the Keydets are allowing 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (74.2).

At home, VMI sinks 11 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (28.6%).

VMI Upcoming Schedule