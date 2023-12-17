The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
  • The Keydets put up 9.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (61.2).
  • VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it scores 59.2.
  • In 2023-24 the Keydets are allowing 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (74.2).
  • At home, VMI sinks 11 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (28.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 75-71 Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American L 77-69 Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford L 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington - Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.