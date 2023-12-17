How to Watch VMI vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
VMI vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- This season, VMI has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.1% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at eighth.
- The Keydets put up 9.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Lancers allow their opponents to score (61.2).
- VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, VMI scores 81.8 points per game. Away, it scores 59.2.
- In 2023-24 the Keydets are allowing 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67) than away (74.2).
- At home, VMI sinks 11 triples per game, 5.8 more than it averages on the road (5.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.6%) than away (28.6%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|L 77-69
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|L 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
