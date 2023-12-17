Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 7.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
