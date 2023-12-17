Sunday's game between the VCU Rams (9-1) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 58-53 based on our computer prediction, with VCU taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 17.

Last time out, the Rams won on Monday 64-55 over Delaware.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 58, Old Dominion 53

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rams beat the East Carolina Pirates 55-50 on November 14.

The Rams have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 107) on November 14

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 119) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 125) on November 23

64-55 over Delaware (No. 146) on December 11

76-62 over Sacred Heart (No. 216) on November 24

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG%

4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 26 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 53.8 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.9 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 50.5 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.