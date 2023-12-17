Tyus Jones' Washington Wizards match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on December 15, Jones put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks in a 137-123 win versus the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 12.0 Rebounds -- 3.0 3.8 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.4 PRA -- 19.3 21.2 PR -- 14.2 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 106.

The Suns are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 114.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Suns are third in the league, allowing 41.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 25 per contest.

The Suns give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 25 11 1 4 3 0 1 1/16/2023 22 10 4 8 2 0 0 12/27/2022 13 1 1 2 0 0 1 12/23/2022 15 2 2 4 0 0 1

