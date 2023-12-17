The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Wilson's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tom Wilson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Wilson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 18:26 on the ice per game.

In eight of 27 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Wilson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Wilson has an assist in six of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Wilson goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 1 17 Points 1 10 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

