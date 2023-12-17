In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on T.J. Oshie to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Oshie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

On the power play, Oshie has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Oshie averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Oshie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:45 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:50 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

