QBs Matthew Stafford and Sam Howell will be going toe to toe on December 17, when the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) and Washington Commanders (4-9) meet at SoFi Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Commanders vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Sam Howell vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 13 Games Played 12 65.8% Completion % 60.2% 3,466 (266.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,062 (255.2) 18 Touchdowns 19 14 Interceptions 9 243 (18.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 68 (5.7) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sam Howell Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has allowed 2,947 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

Against the run, the Rams' D ranks 17th in the NFL with 1,472 rushing yards allowed (113.2 per game) and 16th with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Los Angeles is 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 11th at 51.3%.

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 267.5 yards

: Over/Under 267.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

