Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.7 per game.

This season, Howell has thrown for 3,466 yards (266.6 per game), going 335-for-509 (65.8%) and recording 18 TDs with 14 picks. In the ground game, Howell has added 243 yards rushing on 40 attempts, including five touchdowns.

Howell vs. the Rams

Howell vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Rams have allowed two opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 226.7 passing yards per game allowed by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Rams have conceded 16 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 267.5 (-115)

267.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has gone over his passing yards total nine times this season (69.2%).

The Commanders, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 64.1% of the time while running 35.9%.

Howell's 6.8 yards per attempt rank 21st in the league.

Howell has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 13 games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 23 of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (79.3%).

Howell has passed 51 times out of his 509 total attempts while in the red zone (56.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 13 opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in four of 13 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight red zone rushing carries (20.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 12-for-23 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 21 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

