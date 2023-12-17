Going into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5), the Baltimore Ravens (10-3) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:20 PM on Sunday, December 17 at TIAA Bank Field.

In their last game, the Ravens took down the Los Angeles Rams 37-31.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Malik Harrison LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Roquan Smith LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jamal Agnew WR Shoulder Questionable D'Ernest Johnson RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ross Matiscik LS Back Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Quad Out Tre Herndon CB Concussion Questionable Andre Cisco S Groin Out Ezra Cleveland OL Knee Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Jaguars Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: NBC

Ravens Season Insights

The Ravens own the sixth-ranked offense this year (372.5 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking second-best with only 284.4 yards allowed per game.

The Ravens have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (27.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game).

The Ravens rank 19th in passing yards this season (215.4 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 180.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Baltimore owns the 12th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (104.2 rushing yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 157.1 rushing yards per game.

The Ravens have forced 19 total turnovers (14th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (eighth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Jaguars Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL (342.7 total yards per game) and 25th on the other side of the ball (357.4 total yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars are putting up 24 points per contest (ninth-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL defensively (22.3 points surrendered per game).

The Jaguars rank ninth in passing yards per game (242.9), but they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 265.2 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Jacksonville's run defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 92.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 99.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 24th.

With 24 forced turnovers (first in NFL) and 22 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Jaguars rank 12th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3)

Ravens (-3) Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150)

Ravens (-185), Jaguars (+150) Total: 41.5 points

