The Radford Highlanders (3-8) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Royals score just 2.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (64.6).

Queens (NC) has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Radford has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.

The Highlanders score 13 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Royals give up (67.5).

Queens (NC) is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.

This year the Highlanders are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Royals concede.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14 3PT% (6-for-43)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14 3PT% (6-for-43) Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 37 FG%

4.1 PTS, 37 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Radford Schedule