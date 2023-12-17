Old Dominion vs. VCU December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
The VCU Rams (9-1) face the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Old Dominion vs. VCU Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
VCU Players to Watch
- Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
