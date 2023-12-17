Sunday's contest features the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) and the Longwood Lancers (2-7) clashing at Kaplan Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-62 victory for heavily favored William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Lancers' most recent game was an 89-69 loss to Duquesne on Thursday.

Longwood vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Longwood vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 75, Longwood 62

Other Big South Predictions

Longwood Schedule Analysis

Against the Ohio Bobcats on November 29, the Lancers registered their best win of the season, a 75-72 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Longwood is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

The Tribe have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Longwood Leaders

Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Malea Brown: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

8.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Janay Turner: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Adriana Shipp: 8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

8.6 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers are being outscored by 19.2 points per game, with a -173 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (243rd in college basketball), and allow 81.8 per outing (349th in college basketball).

