Longwood vs. William & Mary December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (2-6) meet the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Longwood vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Longwood Players to Watch
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Malea Brown: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Janay Turner: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Laney Bone: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Nylah Young: 18.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bella Nascimento: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kayla Rolph: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cassidy Geddes: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
