The Longwood Lancers (11-1) host the VMI Keydets (2-9) after winning seven home games in a row. The Lancers are double-digit favorites by 18.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total is 144.5 for the matchup.

Longwood vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -18.5 144.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

In three of nine games this season, Longwood and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points.

Longwood's matchups this year have an average total of 142.0, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lancers have gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Longwood has been listed as the favorite eight times this season and has won all of those games.

The Lancers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for Longwood.

Longwood vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 3 33.3% 80.8 151.1 61.2 134.1 140.9 VMI 5 55.6% 70.3 151.1 72.9 134.1 146.6

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The 80.8 points per game the Lancers record are 7.9 more points than the Keydets give up (72.9).

Longwood has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Longwood vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 6-3-0 0-0 6-3-0 VMI 3-6-0 1-0 3-6-0

Longwood vs. VMI Home/Away Splits

Longwood VMI 7-0 Home Record 2-2 4-1 Away Record 0-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 84.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.2 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

