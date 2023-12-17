The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will try to build on an 11-game winning streak when hosting the VMI Keydets (2-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Longwood vs. VMI matchup.

Longwood vs. VMI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood vs. VMI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Longwood vs. VMI Betting Trends

Longwood has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Lancers games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

VMI has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Keydets' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

