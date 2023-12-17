The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will try to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the VMI Keydets (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lancers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Keydets' opponents have hit.
  • Longwood has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 53rd.
  • The Lancers record 80.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.9 the Keydets allow.
  • Longwood has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood is posting 84.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 75.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Lancers are ceding 3.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (63.2).
  • At home, Longwood is sinking 2.8 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Delaware State W 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym
12/11/2023 Gallaudet W 92-61 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee W 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

