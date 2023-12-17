How to Watch Longwood vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will try to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the VMI Keydets (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Keydets' opponents have hit.
- Longwood has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 53rd.
- The Lancers record 80.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.9 the Keydets allow.
- Longwood has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood is posting 84.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 75.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Lancers are ceding 3.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (63.2).
- At home, Longwood is sinking 2.8 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
