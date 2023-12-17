The Longwood Lancers (11-1) will try to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the VMI Keydets (2-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. VMI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Keydets' opponents have hit.

Longwood has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Lancers are the 20th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets rank 53rd.

The Lancers record 80.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 72.9 the Keydets allow.

Longwood has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood is posting 84.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is averaging 75.8 points per contest.

At home, the Lancers are ceding 3.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than on the road (63.2).

At home, Longwood is sinking 2.8 more threes per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (4.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (32.9%).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule