Sunday's contest between the Longwood Lancers (11-1) and VMI Keydets (2-9) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a projected final score of 78-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Longwood, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Longwood vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Farmville, Virginia

Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Longwood vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 78, VMI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-15.3)

Longwood (-15.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Longwood has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to VMI, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lancers are 6-3-0 and the Keydets are 3-6-0.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers are outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game with a +236 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 61.2 per contest (11th in college basketball).

Longwood wins the rebound battle by 14.4 boards on average. It records 42.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.1 per outing.

Longwood makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Lancers rank 77th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth in college basketball, allowing 76.3 points per 100 possessions.

Longwood has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball play), 1.7 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (65th in college basketball).

