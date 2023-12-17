Today's LaLiga slate should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those games is RCD Mallorca taking on UD Almeria.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's LaLiga action.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch UD Almeria vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca travels to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: UD Almeria (+155)

UD Almeria (+155) Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+180)

RCD Mallorca (+180) Draw: (+205)

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

Real Betis is on the road to take on Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Sociedad (-155)

Real Sociedad (-155) Underdog: Real Betis (+400)

Real Betis (+400) Draw: (+275)

Watch UD Las Palmas vs Cadiz CF

Cadiz CF travels to match up with UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: UD Las Palmas (-110)

UD Las Palmas (-110) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+320)

Cadiz CF (+320) Draw: (+220)

Watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF makes the trip to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-450)

Real Madrid (-450) Underdog: Villarreal CF (+850)

Villarreal CF (+850) Draw: (+550)

