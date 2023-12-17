On Sunday, Kevin Durant will lead the Phoenix Suns (13-12) into a home game against Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards (4-20) at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Suns Game Info

Kyle Kuzma vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 875.4 989.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.5 47.1 Fantasy Rank 8 30

Kyle Kuzma vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Wizards have been outscored by 10 points per game (posting 116.8 points per game, ninth in league, while giving up 126.8 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -241 scoring differential.

Washington grabs 39.1 rebounds per game (30th in league) while conceding 49.2 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.1 boards per game.

The Wizards make 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.1 on average.

Washington has committed 14 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (11th in league).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 boards per game, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 48.0% from downtown (second in NBA), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Suns average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per contest (16th in the NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Phoenix ranks 18th in the NBA at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 41.5 its opponents average.

The Suns connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.9 on average.

Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (24th in NBA action) while forcing 11.8 (28th in the league).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -9.4 3.6 Usage Percentage 31.3% 32.4% True Shooting Pct 56.4% 64.0% Total Rebound Pct 10.4% 9.8% Assist Pct 22.9% 28.0%

