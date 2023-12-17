The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Nashville Predators, while the Capitals were beaten by the Nashville Predators 3-1 in their most recent game.

Over the last 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has allowed 28 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (16.7% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)

Hurricanes (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 3-4-7 record in overtime contests this season and a 14-9-4 overall record.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Washington has earned nine points (4-0-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have earned 23 points in their 13 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Capitals went 10-6-2 in those matchups (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 2nd 34.1 Shots 27.7 29th 1st 25.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 12th 22.77% Power Play % 10% 30th 14th 80.21% Penalty Kill % 80.46% 13th

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

