Evgeny Kuznetsov will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Sunday at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 23 games this year, Kuznetsov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 23 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 23 Games 3 11 Points 1 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

