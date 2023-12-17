The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

