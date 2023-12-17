The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuznetsov stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 5-4 SO
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:08 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:40 Home L 5-0
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.