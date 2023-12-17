Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Evgeny Kuznetsov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.
- Kuznetsov has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-0
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
