Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Samuel has posted 508 yards (on 51 catches) with two TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 68 times, and is averaging 42.3 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Rams

Samuel vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is giving up 226.7 yards per outing this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

The Rams' defense is 11th in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 58.3% of his games (seven of 12).

Samuel has 13.4% of his team's target share (68 targets on 509 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 68 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Samuel has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 10.3% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With nine red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

