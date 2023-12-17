In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Connor McMichael to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

McMichael has zero points on the power play.

McMichael averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:54 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 14:07 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

