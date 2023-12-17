How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (4-9) visit the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium and will aim to stop a four-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Rams vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders score 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Rams surrender.
- The Commanders collect just 3.7 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Rams allow (339.9).
- This year Washington rushes for 13.3 fewer yards per game (99.9) than Los Angeles allows (113.2).
- This year the Commanders have turned the ball over 23 times, 12 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).
Commanders Away Performance
- On the road, the Commanders put up 21.9 points per game and give up 26.9. That's more than they score overall (20.1), but less than they give up (30.4).
- On the road, the Commanders accumulate 340.4 yards per game and concede 402.7. That's more than they gain (336.2) and allow (379.8) overall.
- Washington racks up 243.7 passing yards per game away from home (7.5 more than its overall average), and concedes 293.4 in road games (27.4 more than overall).
- The Commanders' average rushing yards gained (96.7) and allowed (109.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 99.9 and 113.8, respectively.
- The Commanders convert 37.4% of third downs in road games (1.2% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.1% on the road (6.5% lower than overall).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|New York
|L 31-19
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|L 45-10
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|L 45-15
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Dallas
|-
|-
