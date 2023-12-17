Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams will host Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in a matchup between a pair of the biggest offensive stars in football.

Trying to make player prop wagers? Most of the key contributors for the Rams and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this contest.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +800

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +310

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +110

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 32.5 (-113) Curtis Samuel - - 41.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 61.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 35.5 (-113) - Sam Howell 266.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 33.5 (-113)

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Higbee - - 26.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 72.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 69.5 (-113) Demarcus Robinson - - 32.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 270.5 (-113) - - Kyren Williams - 87.5 (-113) 23.5 (-106)

