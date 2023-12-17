Washington (4-9) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Rams' upcoming game against the Commanders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Commanders vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Rams have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in eight games.

In 13 games this year, the Rams have won the second quarter six times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.2 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter seven times, lost four times, and tied two times.

In 13 games this season, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging four points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 13 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in seven games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 15 In-Game Primers

Commanders vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Commanders have been leading four times (2-2 in those games), have been losing eight times (2-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

The Rams have been winning after the first half in five games (3-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in six games (3-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games, with a 4-3 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in six games (0-6).

In 13 games this season, the Rams have been outscored in the second half seven times (1-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (5-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Rams or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.