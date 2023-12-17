Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Hurricanes on December 17, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Sebastian Aho, Tom Wilson and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Washington Capitals matchup at PNC Arena on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Wilson's 17 points are important for Washington. He has recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 27 games.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Dylan Strome is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 17 total points (0.6 per game), with 12 goals and five assists in 27 games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|6
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Alexander Ovechkin has posted five goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 26 points in 27 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Martin Necas is another of Carolina's top contributors through 30 games, with nine goals and 14 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.