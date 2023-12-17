Capitals vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) host the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes were defeated by the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Capitals (+190)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).
- Washington has played as an underdog of +190 or more in one game this season and won.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.
- Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 27 times.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|98 (9th)
|Goals
|66 (31st)
|98 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|77 (5th)
|23 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (31st)
|19 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (9th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread while going 4-4-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- Washington has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 5.9 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 6.5 goals.
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (66 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Capitals' 77 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -11.
